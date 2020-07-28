Russia provides coronavirus testing systems to 33 countries

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia has provided more than 800,000 coronavirus testing systems for free to 33 countries, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said during a virtual symposium dubbed Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV on the Sustainable Development Goals 3.3 on Tuesday.

"We offer assistance to our foreign partners by providing them with highly effective testing systems for free. More than 800,000 testing systems have been provided to 33 countries," Popova pointed out.

The watchdog chief earlier said that Russia had handed testing systems over to 32 countries.