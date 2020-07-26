Over 5,700 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 5,765 in the past day to 812,485, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past five days was estimated at nearly 0.7%.

Some 683 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 241 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 192 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 177 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 175 in St. Petersburg.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga Region (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), the Smolensk Region (0.3%), the Lipetsk Region (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%)

To date, some 198,966 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 patients, who recovered in Russia, grew by 3,110 in the past day to a total of 600,250.

According to its data, some 74% of all coronavirus patients in Russia recovered.

A total of 306 patients were discharged in the past day in Moscow, 227 in the Moscow Region, 232 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 223 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region and 169 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

The death toll from the coronavirus grew by 77 in the past day, a record low figure since May 4.

According to the crisis center, the total death toll reached 13,269 or 1.63% of all people infected with COVID-19 in Russia.

In the past day, 9 fatalities were registered in Moscow and St. Petersburg, 5 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 4 in the Novosibirsk, Kirov, Tula and Ivanov Regions, the Altai Region and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.