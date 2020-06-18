Number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is up by over 181,000 in the past 24 hours

GENEVA, June 19. /TASS/. Over 181,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 18, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 8.24 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 18, as many as 8,242,999 novel coronavirus cases and 445,535 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 181,232 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,245.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the global state authorities.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,015,386. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 115,527 and the number of deaths - by 3,436 and reached 208,991.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,471,792 and the number of fatalities is 190,304. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,328 and the number of deaths - by 722.

The East Mediterranean region has 837,497 cases and 18,575 fatalities as of June 18. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,039 and the number of deaths - by 518.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,126,027), Brazil (923,189), Russia (561,091), India (366,946), the United Kingdom (299,255), Spain (244,683), Italy (237,828), Peru (237,156), Chile (220,628) and Iran (195,051).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.