Civic Chamber: Coronavirus-related self-isolation rules to be scrapped in Moscow on June 9

MOSCOW, June 8./TASS/. The coronavirus-related self-isolation rules as well as electronic pass systems will be scrapped in Moscow from June 9, as well as the schedules for walks, Civic Chamber Chairman Konstantin Remchukov told an online session of the chamber on Monday.

"As soon as tomorrow, on June 9, the self-isolation rules and passes will be rescinded, along with the schedule for walks. Cafes, open-air areas will reopen on June 16," Remchukov added.

Moscow imposed a lockdown over coronavirus on March 29. Many stores were closed, along with cafes, gyms and other facilities. Parks were closed and a self-isolation mode was introduced for all Moscow residents. However, the local authorities have been gradually easing restrictions of late, since the epidemiological situation improves. Industrial enterprises and construction sites reopened on May 12, and many public services reopened on May 25. The car-sharing service is also functioning, however with certain restrictions.

On June 1, a new phase to relax the lockdown began. Many facilities of the sector of public services, trade and construction began functioning again, but wearing masks and gloves in public spaces became compulsory for Moscow residents. They were also allowed to go out for walks, although in accordance with the schedule.

To date, a total of 476,658 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 230,688 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,971 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.