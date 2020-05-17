Over 27,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The number of patients with COVID-19 who have recovered in Moscow over the past day has risen by 1,458 and has exceeded 27,000, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Sunday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow has been constantly growing. Over the past day, another 1,458 people have recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have been cured of the infection has risen to 27,490," Rakova said.

As of May 16, some 138,969 coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow.