Russia has surpassed Spain and currently ranks second in the world in the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest information provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number of infected people in Russia has reached 232,243. See Russian medics facing a daily battle with coronavirus disease.
Russian doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic
Take a look at Russian medics facing a daily battle with coronavirus disease
A medical workers puts on a protective suit ahead of a shift in the infectious diseases department at Tatarstan's Republican Clinical Hospital admitting patients with suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 coronavirus infection, in Kazan© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Nurse Olga Pomelova and medical staff members in an infectious diseases center opened at a high-tech surgery unit of the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, in Moscow© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Pediatrician Natalya Maslova looking at a newborn baby in a neonatology unit in an infectious diseases center opened at a high-tech surgery unit of the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, in Moscow© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Medics at computed tomography department of the COVID-19 treatment facility at Pirogov City Clinical Hospital 1 in Moscow© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Medical workers in protective suits with a patient in an intensive care department of the Federal Clinical Center of Higher Medical Technologies of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (Clinical Hospital No 119) in the town of Khimki© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A nurse is seen ahead of a shift at the COVID-19 treatment facility at Pirogov City Clinical Hospital 1 in Moscow© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
A medical worker and a patient in the intensive care unit at Tatarstan's Republican Clinical Hospital in Kazan© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Medical staff members spraying a disinfectant on their protective suits after finishing a shift in an infectious diseases center opened at a high-tech surgery unit of the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, in Moscow© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Admissions Department chief Anna Babayan and pediatrician Natalya Maslova put on protective gear before starting a shift in an infectious diseases center opened at a high-tech surgery unit of the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, in Moscow© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Nurse Maria Lebedeva seen after finishing a shift in an infectious diseases center opened at a high-tech surgery unit of the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, in Moscow© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Admissions Department nurse Tatyana Anikina puts on a protective suit before starting a shift in an infectious diseases center opened at a high-tech surgery unit of the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, in Moscow© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Medics in protective gear and a patient in a skywalk at the Novomoskovsky multipurpose medical centre for patients with suspected COVID-19 coronavirus infection, in Kommunarka, Moscow region© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Doctors at a computed tomography department of the COVID-19 treatment facility at Pirogov City Clinical Hospital 1 in Moscow© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
A medical worker in a protective suit at an inpatient facility for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus infection at Moscow's Spasokukotsky hospital© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Nurses ahead of a shift at the COVID-19 treatment facility at Pirogov City Clinical Hospital 1 in Moscow© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
