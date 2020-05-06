More than 110,000 doctors caring for coronavirus patients in Russia

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. More than 110,000 doctors and 236,000 physician assistants are providing care for coronavirus patients in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday.
"More than 110,000 doctors and more than 236,000 of physician assistants and nurses are providing medical care as well as 46,000 junior medical staff and more than 31,000 ambulance drivers," Murashko told a meeting on social and economic support measures with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He also recalled that medical university students are involved. "Around 41,000 student interns and doctoral students. I would like to underline that the ‘red’ zone only has students who agreed to work there and do not have contraindication to work in such a dangerous zone. They, of course, were additionally trained in security and providing medical care," the minister said.
To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,537 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.