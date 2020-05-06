More than 110,000 doctors caring for coronavirus patients in Russia

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. More than 110,000 doctors and 236,000 physician assistants are providing care for coronavirus patients in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday.

"More than 110,000 doctors and more than 236,000 of physician assistants and nurses are providing medical care as well as 46,000 junior medical staff and more than 31,000 ambulance drivers," Murashko told a meeting on social and economic support measures with Russian President Vladimir Putin.