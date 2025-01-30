Five suspects detained in Sweden over Quran burner’s murder — prosecutor's office

STOCKHOLM, January 30. /TASS/. Investigators have identified five suspects in the killing of Iraqi anti-Islam activist Salwan Momika over his burning of the Quran, the Swedish Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

"All five suspects are facing murder charges," Prosecutor Rasmus Oman stated. "The investigation is still in its early stages, with extensive evidence collection underway, including forensic analysis and interrogations," he added. The prosecutor must decide whether to request their formal detention by February 2. No further details have been disclosed so far.

Salwan Momika, a 38-year-old Iraqi refugee, was fatally shot in a house in the town of Sodertalje, south of Stockholm. Swedish police arrested five suspects overnight in connection with the shooting, prosecutors confirmed. According to media reports, Momika may have been live streaming on TikTok when the attack occurred, potentially capturing the crime on video. However, police have not verified this claim.

On Thursday, a Stockholm court was set to deliver a verdict against Momika in a case related to "inciting hatred against an ethnic or national group" over four incidents of Quran burnings in Stockholm during the summer of 2023. However, the ruling was postponed.

Video footage from the incidents served as key evidence against Momika. The first Quran burning occurred in Stockholm's central square on June 28, 2023, coinciding with Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s two major religious holidays. Following a series of similar acts, terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), declared Sweden a "primary target." As a result, the country’s terror threat level was raised to critical.