37 more coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Thirty-seven more coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Thirty-seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that all of them had concurrent diseases.

The overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow stands at 695.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 230,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 114,431 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 13,220 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates1,169 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.