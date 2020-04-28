On April 28, 1898, first ambulance carriages appeared in Moscow. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Moscow's hospitals and ambulance service are working at peak capacity. A look back at 122 years of Russia’s ambulance service — in this gallery by TASS.
Russia’s ambulance service: Over a century of helping people and saving lives
On April 28, 1898, the first ambulance carriages appeared in Moscow
Horse-drawn ambulance wagon in the town of Nikolayev, 1903© TASS
Moscow's ambulance in the early 1920's© TASS
In rural and remote areas, ambulance planes were used to carry physicians and medicines, 1958© TASS
Ambulances in Leningrad, 1969© Yuri Belinsky, Oleg Porokhovnikov/TASS
A nurse and emergency physician inside the ambulance, 1977© Viktor Lisitsyn/TASS
Emergency doctors in a village, Moldavian SSR, 1978© A. Grinko/TASS
Ambulance tracked vehicle in Kamchatka, 1979© Igor Vainshtein/TASS
Ambulance service control room, 1978© Yuri Nabatov/TASS
Ambulance team rushing to an accident, 1978© Alexandr Sentsov, Valeriy Khristoforov/TASS
Air ambulance team transporting a critically ill patient, 1979© V. Kozhevnikov/TASS
Ambulance service control room, 1982© Vitaliy Sozinov/TASS
Emergency physicians trying to save patient's life, 1986© M. Kalantar/TASS
Ambulances queue at the entrance to the Federal Clinical Center of Higher Medical Technologies in Khimki, Moscow region, 2020© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Emergency paramedics are seen during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Vladivostok, 2020© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
