Over 3 mln COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia

"More than 3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia," the press service said, adding that 139,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, 183,000 people remain under medical surveillance due to being suspected of having contracted the virus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.