Russian servicemen commence decontamination of two towns in Republika Srpska

According to the report, having disinfected the Nikola Tesla Student Center and the pulmonology clinic in Banja Luka, the specialists plan to decontaminate the town of Doboj on April 15

BELGRADE, April 14. /TASS/. Military specialists from Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops have commenced decontamination of public areas and medical facilities in the towns of Gradiska and Prijedor in Republika Srpska (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina), the republic’s RTRS TV Channel reported Tuesday. According to the report, the specialists plan to decontaminate the town of Doboj on April 15.

Earlier, Russian servicemen disinfected the Nikola Tesla Student Center and the pulmonology clinic in Banja Luka.

The authorities of the Republika Srpska asked Russia for assistance in fighting the epidemic. On April 9, Russian Military transport aviation conducted three flights to Banja Luka, delivering medical equipment, ventilators, drugs, 24 servicemen (including medics and decontamination specialists), as well as five military and specialized vehicles.

