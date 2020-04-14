Russian servicemen commence decontamination of two towns in Republika Srpska

BELGRADE, April 14. /TASS/. Military specialists from Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops have commenced decontamination of public areas and medical facilities in the towns of Gradiska and Prijedor in Republika Srpska (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina), the republic’s RTRS TV Channel reported Tuesday.
According to the report, the specialists plan to decontaminate the town of Doboj on April 15.
Earlier, Russian servicemen disinfected the Nikola Tesla Student Center and the pulmonology clinic in Banja Luka.
The authorities of the Republika Srpska asked Russia for assistance in fighting the epidemic. On April 9, Russian Military transport aviation conducted three flights to Banja Luka, delivering medical equipment, ventilators, drugs, 24 servicemen (including medics and decontamination specialists), as well as five military and specialized vehicles.
Earlier, Russia sent virologists and other military specialists and vehicles to Italy and Serbia. In particular, in Italy, Russian specialists assist with decontamination of the nursing homes. In Serbia, Russian medical brigades work in a number of cities, including the capital city of Belgrade while decontamination specialists have cleared hundreds of thousands of square meters in the country’s most important medical centers.
In the past 24 hours, 34 new coronavirus cases were identified in Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing the total case count to 1080.