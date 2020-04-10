Russian aid delivery to Republika Srpska complete

According to Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, another, fourth, plane will arrive in Republika Srpska with aid from Russia

BELGRADE, April 10. /TASS/. Delivery of Russian humanitarian aid and specialists, who will help fight coronavirus in Republika Srpska, is complete, says Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who personally met the third and the last plane that landed at the Banja Luka airfield. "We have completed this [delivery] operation together. Thanks to everyone who made it happen — not only to the Russians, but also to our people who managed to accept these planes in such short time. This operation aims to perform a thorough disinfection of all objects — first of all, the medical ones — and the public space in all major cities of Republika Srpska. Russian specialists have proven themselves very efficient in similar operations in Italy," Dodik said.

According to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb leader, Russia will send another, fourth, plane to Republika Srpska. "In 7 to 10 days, another medical plane will arrive, which will deliver drugs, protection gear, and ventilators. We are very grateful to Russia, its people and its president. They reacted [to the call for help] quickly, they respect the Republika Srpska’s existence and they display solidarity with our people," the politician said.

