Russian military doctors cure seven Italians from coronavirus in Bergamo

BERGAMO /Italy/, April 13. /TASS/. Russian military medical professionals as of today have cured seven patients who contracted coronavirus in the Italian city of Bergamo, deputy commander of Russian radiation, chemical and biological defense troops Sergei Kikot, who heads the Russian taskforce in Italy, said Monday.

"Our medical professionals continue working in a field hospital in Bergamo, they are taking care of 22 patients, with seven of them in critical condition. As of today, our doctors cured seven people, they recovered fully and were discharged from hospital. The work continues," he revealed.

According to him, by Monday the Russian specialists disinfected 52 medical and recovery facilities in Italy.

On Sunday, April 12, 4 recoveries in the field hospital were reported.