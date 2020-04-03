Today’s Aeroflot flight from New York to Moscow cancelled

NEW YORK, April 3. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight from New York City to Moscow scheduled for April 3 has been cancelled, the Russian consulate general in that city said on Friday.

"According to information we have, Rosaviatsiya [Federal Air Transport Agency — TASS] has cancelled the Aeroflot flight from New York to Moscow scheduled for Aprl 3," it wrote on its Facebook account.

"The task now is to inform the passengers about the flight’s cancellation," the consulate’s spokesman, Alexei Topolsky, told TASS.

According to earlier reports, several dozens Russians have been stranded in New York after Aeroflot’s flights on March 30 and 31 were cancelled in view of Rosavitasiya's quota of no more than 500 passengers a day imposed for Sheremetyevo Airport, which is now the only Moscow hub to receive flights from foreign destinations.

The Russian consulate general has provided hotel accommodation to about 50 Russian nationals waiting to be brought back to Russia.

A TASS correspondent reported earlier that the next flight from New York was scheduled for April 7-8 unless Aeroflot managed to agree an additional flight.