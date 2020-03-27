Seven more coronavirus cases confirmed in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, March 27. /TASS/. Another seven coronavirus cases have been recorded in Crimea over the past 24 hours, all people came from overseas trips, Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov said on Friday.

"We have confirmed seven new cases over the past 24 hours. All of them are Crimeans who traveled abroad," he said in an annual report on preventing the spread of coronavirus on the peninsula.

According to Aksyonov, all patients are Crimea’s residents who have returned from the United Arab Emirates. "Of these, six people are members of two different families who traveled aboard the Bellissima cruise ship in the United Arab Emirates. One more person visited the United Arab Emirates as well travelling aboard a different cruise ship, which had a different itinerary," he noted.

All patients are in satisfactory condition and are showing no symptoms of the disease, he added.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. As many as 199 countries and territories have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, about 536,700 people have contracted the virus, and more than 24,100 have died. A total of 840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, two patients have died.