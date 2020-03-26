Postponing constitutional amendment vote not prohibited by law — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The decision to postpone the nationwide vote on amendments to Russia’s Constitution requires no legal formalization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"This procedure [postponing the vote] is not prohibited by law. If it is not prohibited, no legal justification is required here," he said.
Peskov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that people’s safety and health were the top-priority issue. "It is for these reasons that the voting has been put off until better days," he stated.
On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address to citizens that the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments had to be put off because of the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the head of state, it is necessary to evaluate how the situation will evolve and make the decision on another voting date based on recommendations from doctors and other specialists.
For her part, Chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova informed that the commission would adjust preparations for the nationwide vote at a meeting scheduled to be held on March 27.