Postponing constitutional amendment vote not prohibited by law — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The decision to postpone the nationwide vote on amendments to Russia’s Constitution requires no legal formalization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"This procedure [postponing the vote] is not prohibited by law. If it is not prohibited, no legal justification is required here," he said.

Peskov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that people’s safety and health were the top-priority issue. "It is for these reasons that the voting has been put off until better days," he stated.