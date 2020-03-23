Over 80% of Russian universities shift to distance learning

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. More than 80% higher education institutions in Russia have shifted to distance learning in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said on Monday.

"More than 80% of higher education establishments have already shifted [to distnace learning]," he said at a meeting of the working group on the organization of educational process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have good experience of work in such conditions. Not ideal, of course, but good," he stressed.

Russia's ministry of science and education earlier recommended higher education institutions shift to distance learning from March 16 to prevent further spread of the infection. Leading universities have already opened free access to online courses for students.