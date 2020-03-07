Moscow corrects Turkish TV channel’s interpretation of Lavrov’s words about Erdogan

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has corrected the Turkish-language channel Yol TV for its incorrect interpretation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s words to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ministry wrote on its Twitter account on Saturday.

We noticed that the Turkish media @YolTV wrongly understood words of Russian Foreign Minister S.Lavrov. In the video one can clearly hear that the Minister says «I love your tie» pic.twitter.com/VUsVoMwSVE

The Turkish channel posted footage on a social networking site showing Lavrov and Erdogan at the March 5 talks in Moscow. The caption says that the Russian foreign minister allegedly said, "I love you Tayyip."

"We noticed that the Turkish media YolTV wrongly understood words of Russian Foreign Minister S.Lavrov. In the video one can clearly hear that the Minister says ‘I love your tie’," the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

On March 5, the Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed a ceasefire deal at their talks in Moscow as well as other measures aimed at resolving the crisis in the Syrian region of Idlib.