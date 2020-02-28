Chief designer of Sukhoi-34 Rollan Martirosov dies at 84

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The chief designer of Russia’s multifunctional fighter-bomber Sukhoi-34, Rollan Martirosov, has died at 84, a source in the aircraft building industry told TASS on Friday.

"To our regret Rollan Martirosov passed away yesterday," the source said.

Martirosov was born in Moscow on October 6, 1935. He joined the Sukhoi design bureau in 1959 after graduation from the Ordzhonikidze Moscow Aviation Institute. He walked all the way up the career ladder from engineer to chief designer. Martirosov was engaged in designing many Sukhoi planes, including Sukhoi-24 and Sukhoi-24M.

He carried out technical supervision of the main solutions used in the Sukhoi-34 fighter bomber, which allowed for creating a plane meeting the Defense Ministry’s requirements.