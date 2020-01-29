Long-distance bus service on halt on Hainan due to coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, January 29. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities in order to prevent the spread of pneumonia caused by coronavirus ordered to suspend all intercity passenger bus services on the island, www.hinews.cn reported on Wednesday.

The time and date for the resumption of bus service will be announced in due time, based on how the virus outbreak will be developing. All bus companies were required to reimburse passengers for already purchased tickets.

The spread of coronavirus also affected the railway transport in the province. According to the local authorities' instructions, from January 29 to February 21 the number of trains on the circle railway will be significantly reduced. Several dozen passenger trains from the provincial administrative center, the city of Haikou, is also being limited or suspended.

Hainan is one of China's regions where pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus has been detected. According to the latest reports, 43 cases of infection were detected in the province, one of which was fatal. The biggest number of cases was registered in the resort city of Sanya.