More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being of Russia has examined more than 1.3 million people since December 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Russia, the watchdog head Anna Popova told journalists Monday.
"Since December 31, we have inspected 20,365 transports, 6,746 of them - from the People’s Republic of China. This number includes both plane flights and ground transport. We have examined more than 1.3 million people, picking more than 100 people for a [detailed] examination, whom we have diagnosed individually," she said.