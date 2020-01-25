Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Seven cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Chinese regions bordering Russia, one of them is fatal, the Russian Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

"In the Chinese administrative regions bordering the Russian Federation, 7 cases of the disease were recorded, one fatal," the report said.

In addition, it was noted that laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia. According to the Ministry of Health, on Saturday evening, 1,438 (98% in China) confirmed cases of the new coronavirus were registered in the world, of which 42 (2.9%) were fatal.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

The novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.