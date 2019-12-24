Moscow public transport will be free on New Year’s night

"During New Year, the overland transport, metro and the Moscow Central Circle will be functioning all night. From 20:00 December 31 until 06:00 January 1, admission is free of charge. Street parking will also be free of charge from January 1 to January 8, except for the parking lots with barriers, which will charge clients in accordance with existing rates," the mayor wrote on his VK page.

Sobyanin also recommended Moscow residents to track the changes in traffic during winter holidays on the following website: https://i.transport.mos.ru/ny2020. "Here, you can check which streets have been closed for the holidays and choose the best route," he noted.

The press service of the Moscow Cable Car informed that Moscow residents and visitors can use their services during extended working hours on holidays.

"The first passenger of 2020 will receive a gift from the Moscow Cable Car. During the New Year holidays, we will try to prolong the working hours of the cable car so that everyone can get a ride! On December 30, we are open from 16:00 to 21:00 (Monday rate); on December 31, we are working from 11:00 to 05:00 on January 1 (Friday rate before 23:00, weekend rate from 23:00 to 05:00). On January 1, we are waiting for you from 16:00 to 23:00 (weekend rate), and on January 2-8, we are open from 10:00 to 23:00 (weekend rate)," the press service informed.

Deputy Head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Alexander Ivanov informed earlier that from December 31 to January 5, traffic on Tverskaya and Mokhovaya streets in downtown Moscow would be suspended due to mass celebratory events.