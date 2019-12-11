Academy of Arts presents exhibition devoted to Russian-Chinese relations

SANYA, December 13. /TASS/. An art exhibition organized by the Russian Academy of Arts is underway in China's Sanya. The exhibition is devoted to the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and is a part of the Russian Culture Week on the Island of Hainan running until December 16.

The paintings are exhibited at the Mangrove Tree Hotel. There are 30 works of art by the Academy of Arts faculty members Alexander Chuvin, Nikita Fomin, Alexander Ivanov, Maxim Morgunov.

According to the Academy's art faculty dean Alexander Chuvin, "we had no theme in mind while choosing the paintings for the exhibition". "While choosing, we thought that Russian nature should be included so that the audience could see it", he said. " We focused on Russian landscapes, we wanted to show the Chinese visitors our vast land".

This is the second exhibition in China's Sanya organized by the Russian Academy of Arts. In 2017 the Chinese province and the Russian Academy of Arts signed a cooperation agreement ensuring cultural exchange, joint events, exhibitions in particular. Thus, in May 2019 Russia and China organized a retreat for artists on Hainan devoted to the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, which was a great success, according to both sides.