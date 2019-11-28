Chaplin's film to be screened during Hainan Film Festival

SANYA, November 28. /TASS/. Iconic classic movies will be screened during the second Hainan Film Festival on Hainan on December 1-8, according to www.hinews.cn. The films are listed in the program dubbed The Classics returns.

According to the organizers, this will become one of the major surprises during the festival — this will be the first time the Hainan residents will see the classic movies.

One of the masterpieces that the resort town of Sanya will see next week will be a picture of Charles Chaplin's “Gold Rush” (1925). The famous American conductor and composer Timothy Brock, arranger of musical works of the first half of the twentieth century, was invited to perform the main soundtrack to the film.

Movies from dozens of countries will be presented, and filmmakers from all over the world will take part in the second Hainan Film Festival. The festival program includes open-air screenings on the beach and the Forum of Russian-Chinese filmmakers.

The festival was first held on Hainan in December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's major film festivals." The screening is supported by the Hainan authorities and with the approval of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. The world's first Hainan film festival was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan.