Russia’s RUDN University, University of Buenos Aires to develop joint programs

BUENOS AIRES, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s RUDN University and the University of Buenos Aires have signed a cooperation agreement and will develop joint educational programs, Anastasia Gurova, director of RUDN’s department for relations with the alumni, told TASS on Sunday.

"We had agreements only between departments and now we have signed a general agreement between the universities. It is a real breakthrough because now we will be able to develop joint programs under this agreement," she said.

According to Gurova, these programs will be in Spanish and in Russian. "I think, first students from Buenos Aires will arrive next year," she said, adding that first joint programs would be developed by RUDN’s economy and agrarian departments.

RUDN University also plans to render assistance to the Russian Center that was opened at the University of Buenos Aires last year. Apart from that, it plans to commission its lecturer to Buenos Aires to conduct advanced training courses for teachers of the Russian language. It will also send its specialists to give lectures about Russian history.

Sylvana Yarmolyuk, director of the Russian Center, told TASS that the University of Buenos Aires was interested in offering more Russian language classes. "The Argentinians want to establish a Russian language department," she said, adding that a delegation from RUDN University would visit Argentina in March or April 2020 to discuss cooperation details.