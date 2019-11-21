Putin lauds achievements of Russian citizens

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian citizens awarded for their victories and unique achievements are the pride of their nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during the state award ceremony held in the Kremlin.

"Their labor, their art, their fate have become an integral part of our country’s history. Their victories and unique achievements are the pride of Russia and our people," the president said. "Such qualities as resilience, fortitude, civic duty and responsibility are always worthy of respect," he stressed.

According to Putin, the basis of the Russian statehood is formed by the unity of its nations. "Representatives of traditional religions of Russia make a significant contribution to reinforcing trust and mutual respect between people of different nationalities. The role of social organizations, reputable political parties, who stand for the values uniting us and put Russia’s interest and future first, is also very important," Putin noted.

The laureates "have made their contribution to strengthening and developing the society," the Russian leader stated. "Today, this hall welcomes a truly brilliant plethora of leading business representatives, prominent doctors, teachers, cultural figures, artists, athletes. Your labor and dedication to your craft is worthy of great respect," the president addressed the laureates.