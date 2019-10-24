Russian aid convoy to deliver medicines, child food packages to Donbass

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has sent the 88th humanitarian convoy to Donbass, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry has started delivering the 88th batch of humanitarian assistance for Donbass. The vehicles are heading to the Russian-Ukrainian border," the ministry said.

The citizens of Donbass will receive some 600 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including medicines and child food packages.

The trucks are on their way to the border crossing points, and they will later go to either Donetsk or Lugansk.