Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk, Austria’s Peter Handke

STOCKHOLM, October 10. /TASS/. The 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Polish writer and poetess Olga Tokarczuk, while Austrian playwright Peter Handke will receive the 2019 prize, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday.

Tokarczuk has been awarded the prize ""for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life," said Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, who announced the name of the laureates.

Handke will receive the award "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience," he said.