Union of Journalists points to big efforts to release Russian journalist arrested in Iran

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian authorities and public organizations did a lot for the release of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who had been arrested in Iran, Russian Union of Journalists Secretary Timur Shafir told TASS.
On Thursday morning, Yuzik took an Aeroflot flight to Moscow after the Iranian authorities had released her.
"The most important thing now is that our colleague has been released and returned to Moscow. Efforts for her release involved much resources, numerous individuals and organizations," he said. "We are very pleased that the situation has been sorted out and Yulia has returned home," Shafir added.
Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2. A Russian embassy official said that she had failed to inform the embassy that her passport had been seized at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport.
Yuzik earlier worked for the Rostov bureau of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, and for the Russian Newsweek magazine. Since 2003, she has been writing books and conducting journalistic investigations. In 2003, she released a book titled Brides of Allah, which was published in nine foreign countries. She is also the author of another book, Beslan Dictionary.