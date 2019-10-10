Union of Journalists points to big efforts to release Russian journalist arrested in Iran

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian authorities and public organizations did a lot for the release of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who had been arrested in Iran, Russian Union of Journalists Secretary Timur Shafir told TASS.

On Thursday morning, Yuzik took an Aeroflot flight to Moscow after the Iranian authorities had released her.

"The most important thing now is that our colleague has been released and returned to Moscow. Efforts for her release involved much resources, numerous individuals and organizations," he said. "We are very pleased that the situation has been sorted out and Yulia has returned home," Shafir added.