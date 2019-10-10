Russian journalist Yuzik returns to Moscow from Tehran, ex-husband says

"She has arrived, her mother went to meet her at the airport but Yulia called her and said that she would use another exit. They haven’t seen each other yet," he said.

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who was earlier arrested in Iran, has returned to Moscow, her ex-husband Boris Voitsekhovsky told TASS.

According to the Russian embassy in Tehran, the Russian took an Aeroflot flight to Moscow after the Iranian authorities had released her.

Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2. A Russian embassy official said that she had failed to inform the embassy that her passport had been seized at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Yuzik earlier worked for the Rostov bureau of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, and for the Russian Newsweek magazine. Since 2003, she has been writing books and conducting journalistic investigations. In 2003, she released a book titled Brides of Allah, which was published in nine foreign countries. She is also the author of another book, Beslan Dictionary.