Number of people over the age of 60 growing on Hainan

HAIKOU, October 8. /TASS/. The population of the Hainan province over the age of 60 increased by 58,000 people reaching 1,41 million in 2019. This figure, according to the provincial health committee, is about 15.2% of the total population of the island.

Currently, Hainan, as many other China's regions, is facing pipulation aging. Over the past year, the number of residents over the age of 65 has increased by 45.400 people, and those who are over 80 — by 20.300 people, is the department's report states.

The population of Hainan as of 2018 accounted for 9.28 million people, which by 140,000 more than in the previous year. About 2200 centenarians currently live on Hainan, with the number of residents over the age of 100 being 2093.

According to official figures, there are approximately 20 centenarians per 10,000 permanent residents of Hainan — almost three times more than around the world averagely. In honor of the centenarians, local authorities regularly hold a holiday in the cultural and tourist zone of Nanshan in the city of Sanya, which has long been known in China as an area where people tend to live very long lives. The oldest resident of Hainan is 119 years old.

According to official statistics, the average life expectancy in China is 77 years, but in Beijing and Shanghai the figures have long exceeded 80 years, and in Hong Kong — 83 years. On Hainan, this figure should reach 78,5 years by 2020. The island holds first place in the number of centenarians. The results of social studies indicate that their longevity is explained primarily by good ecology, proper diet and the absence of stress.