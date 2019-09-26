Moscow Fashion Week opening to be held at metro station

MOSCOW, September 26. / TASS /. The Moscow Fashion Week opening show will be held at a Moscow metro station "Business Center" in October, the press service of the metropolitan system press service said on Thursday.

Both young Russian and foreign designers will present new collections at the event.

"The Moscow Metro is regularly becoming the venue for modern and beautiful events. We have experience in conducting fashion shows and issuing capsule clothing collections in collaboration with well-known Russian designers. In October, the Moscow Fashion Week will begin with a show at the metro station, a key event for the entire Russian fashion industry," said Julia Temnikova, the deputy head of the metro's customer services development and work with passengers in a statement.