MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/.Moscow police have detained Director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation Ivan Zhdanov, head of the Foundation’s legal team Vyacheslav Gimadi wrote on Twitter.

"Police detained Zhdanov outside his house," the tweet reads. Gimadi did not reveal the cause of his arrest.

TASS hasn’t obtained any comments from law enforcement agencies yet.

Last week, Russia’s Investigative Committee conducted searches at the Anti-Corruption Foundation’s regional offices.