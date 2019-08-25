3D-printed statue of Pushkin unveiled in Donetsk

DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. A 3D-prinetd statue of Russia’s most famous poet Alexander Pushkin has been unveiled in Donetsk, which is marking its 150th anniversary, the Donetsk News Agency reported on Sunday.

The previous Pushkin’s statue, which had been installed at this site in 1959, was dismantled in August 2019 due to its poor condition.

"Our dreams have come true thanks to people. This is a really people’s monument as nothing has been spent from the budget on it," Vladimir Getov, head of a Donetsk district, said, adding that the statue could be seen as a present to the city on its 150th anniversary.