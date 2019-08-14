Russia to build 83 new schools before year-end, minister says

GORNO-ALTAYSK, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian "Education" National Project stipulates construction of 83 schools in the country in 2019, Russian Minister of Education Olga Vasilyeva said at an extended meeting overseeing the project implementation on Wednesday.

"Thirty-nine new schools have already been built across the country by now, 83 schools will have been built by the end of 2019. This is a great number that cannot but delight us. At the same time, each [citizen] should be aware that it is not just construction of boxes, buildings. This is installing modern, advanced equipment," she said.

The minister underlined that the construction of schools is an important yet not the key task of the National Project. "We should strive for every family, every student, every parent and every person living in Russia to feel that something is truly changing in the national education [system]," she clarified.

The "Education" National Project is implemented in 2019-2024, with the overall budget of 784.5 billion rubles ($12 billion). It is planned that the project will ensure the competitive nature of the Russian education, as well as Russia’s ascension to the top ten leading countries in the education quality.