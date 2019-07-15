Less gadgets, higher marks? Russians back ban on mobile phone use in schools, poll reveals

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. About 62% of Russians believe that prohibiting the use of mobile phones in schools would have a positive effect on the academic process. At the same time, the number of those who support the idea of banning mobile phones has dwindled by 6%, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center has shown.

Unable to unplug: Nearly half of Russians can’t imagine their lives without the Internet

"The number of Russians in favor of prohibiting pupils from using mobile phones and smartphones at school and who believe that this type of ban would have a positive effect on the academic process has dropped from 73% to 67% and from 69% to 62% respectively over the past year," the pollster said.

The proposed move is backed by 70% of women interviewed by the research organization. Among those who back that idea are also Russians aged between 35 and 44 (70%) and between 45 and 59 (72%) as well as parents whose children have no mobile phones (84%).

Besides, 55% of the respondents do not support a total ban on using gadgets during school time, with the exception of seniors aged 60 and above (53%).

The survey was conducted on July 7, 2019, with 1,600 Russians aged over 18 interviewed over the phone. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.