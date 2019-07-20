About 12,000 people take part in protest in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. About 12,000 people are taking part in the demonstration held in downtown Moscow, the press service of the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry informed TASS.

"The demonstration approved by the Moscow government has begun in the center of the capital. About 12,000 people are participating in the event. Police officers and officers of the Russian National Guard are ensuring security and public order," the ministry stated.

Earlier, the ministry disproved reports of police officers intentionally impeding access to the event. "The organizers of the event accuse law enforcement officers of artificially impeding access of citizens to the security zone. The reports are not true, and the organizers of the meeting have been informed about the specified measures and the need to ensure early arrival of the participants of the event," the press service stated.

Roadblocks have been put on several streets in downtown Moscow due to a planned demonstration until 18:00 Moscow time. The protesters demand that the Moscow officials register independent candidates for the upcoming Moscow State Duma election.