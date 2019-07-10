Russian federal prison authority suggests forcible expulsion of foreigners

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Federal Penitentiary Service and the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights have suggested introducing forcible expulsion of foreign nationals as a new type of criminal penalty in Russia.

According to the federal prison authority’s press service, this is one of proposals put forward under the Russian president’s instructions for improving detention conditions of suspects and defendants. The expulsion of foreign citizens should be introduced "either as the main or additional penalty," it said.

In 2018, foreign nationals or persons without citizenship accounted for 5% of inmates in Russian jails (25,700) and nearly 8% of those in custody (more than 7,000), the federal prison authority earlier told TASS. Besides, last year almost 5,200 foreigners served their sentences, which were alternative to imprisonment and fines.