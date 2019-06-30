Top-notch coffee production system established on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 40./TASS/. A team of nine experts led by the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture created an advanced coffee production system in Hainan, according to www.hinews.cn news portal.

According to the news outlet, the scientists have been studying the methods for optimizing coffee production for 24 years. As a result, the other day the Academy of Sciences of the Hainan Province announced that the project won the award of the year. The program for highly efficient standardization of coffee making ranked second for "progress in scientific technologies", becoming the only discovery in the relevant sector of the economy, nominated for a government award in the region.

The project, which won among other innovative initiatives, is dubbed “Creation and operation of a standardized system of coffee and coffee products”. It is already used in production not only on Hainan, but also in several factories in Yunnan Province in China's south-west. In just a few years of pilot implementation, the cost of the additionally produced goods accounted for several hundred million dollars.

As the creators of the coffee program explained, since 1994 they have developed 23 national standardized processes taking into account international experience and Chinese consumer's preferences, as well as quality control and certification system "allowing for a radical modernization of the industry." Six production stages of the project were recognized by the authorities and competent government agencies as a “breakthrough”: the roasting of beans was ensured, the coffee's flavor became more intense with saturation increasing by 10%. Moreover, the drying phase was reduced from 10 to two days, the costs for water consumption for technical purposes were reduced - twice at different production stages.

Twenty years ago, the coffee industry on the island was considered rather backward, the product did not always get the desired quality as production standards were not thorough enough - thus, the Hainan coffee was less competitive on foreign markets, and the industry developed at a slower pace. However, due to the efforts made by scientists, it became possible to clarify production standard, inmpove the plants' capacity; the customers' preferences were taken into account, all measures eventually leading to a boost in coffee production.

Hainan coffee is also called "Xinglong" (according to the geographical name —TASS). It has been growing actively on the island since 1953. The coffee was brought from abroad by Chinese compatriots who migrated abroad. To date, this type is considered one of the most sophisticated in Asia, and to maintain the process of its innovative production, as well as the protection of the rights of the manufacturer, 13 “coffee” licenses have been registered.