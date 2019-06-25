Russia plans to ease procedure of granting Russian citizenship to foreign students

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Economic Development Ministry plans to simplify the procedure of granting the Russian citizenship to foreign students, Deputy Minister Ilya Torosov said in an interview with the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS.

"We have finally sought from (First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister) Anton G. Siluanov that this year the Interior Ministry will submit the bill on eased citizenship for foreign students that have graduated from Russian universities," he said.

Apart from Russian universities, it is suggested to put on the list a number of universities located on the territory of the former Soviet Union as well. "This gives us young people that have studied 5-6 years in Russia, know the Russian language, have higher education. Currently about 20% of entrants have higher education, not to mention the quality of that education. We provide the students that have graduated from Russian universities with an opportunity of eased citizenship," deputy minister explained.