Countries’ space cooperation experience should be used for lunar research — cosmonaut

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Over the 65 years of human spaceflight, Russia and the United States have accumulated significant potential for collaboration, which must be utilized for lunar missions, Hero of Russia Cosmonaut Sergey Revin told TASS during the opening of the Cosmonauts Alley in Moscow’s Golyanovsky Park.

"Over the 65 years of our human spaceflight missions, a tradition of working together has already developed. I believe this potential must be utilized. We must certainly use this potential to reach the Moon," Revin said.

The cosmonaut noted that before the International Space Station, there were the Mir-Shuttle and Mir-NASA projects, through which the Russian side shared its experience with American astronauts. This experience was subsequently transferred to the International Space Station (ISS). According to Revin, international projects involve not only cosmonauts but also scientists, designers, engineers, and technologists from various countries, as well as mission control centers in Russia, the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

"It would be great if we could preserve the potential for cooperation that was acquired not only through work on the ISS but also on other projects over many decades; it would be a shame to lose it," Revin emphasized.