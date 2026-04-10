Russian specialists develop AI system for Teledroid space robot

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed an artificial intelligence system for the Teledroid robot, which will perform tasks on the exterior surface of the International Space Station (ISS), Yevgeny Dudorov, Robotics Corporation Deputy CEO for production and technological development, told TASS.

"The robot has an artificial intelligence system: it receives voice commands from an operator or cosmonaut, analyzes them, and performs specific actions," the expert said in an interview following the first Russian Space Forum.

Teledroid is an anthropomorphic torso-type system (without legs), equipped with artificial vision. It will be able to execute commands in a master-slave mode, repeating the movements of an astronaut wearing an exoskeleton, and also perform some tasks autonomously. Its launch to the ISS is tentatively scheduled for the third or fourth quarter of 2026.

The first Russian Space Forum was held as part of Space Week 2026. TASS is the media sponsor of Space Week 2026.