Crew Dragon spacecraft with Crew-12 mission enters target orbit — Fedyaev

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The systems of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, launched to the International Space Station (ISS) with an international crew - including Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev - are functioning normally. According to a post on Roscosmos' Telegram channel, the spacecraft has successfully reached its designated orbit.

"We are in the target orbit. All systems are operating smoothly. From this vantage point, Earth appears both incredibly fragile and beautifully whole. No borders are visible here - only a delicate, blue atmospheric shield that sustains all life," Fedyaev shared.

He reflected on the significance of their journey, emphasizing that each orbit underscores what can be achieved when knowledge and collaboration unite nations. "We are here not as representatives of individual countries, but as humanity - exploring space to deepen our understanding. We will continue our work for the benefit of all. Thank you for your trust and support," Fedyaev concluded.