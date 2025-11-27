Inspection of launch site reveals damage to launch pad components — Roscosmos

BAIKONUR COSMODROME /Kazakhstan/, November 27. /TASS/. Damage to a number of launch pad elements was discovered after inspecting the Baikonur Cosmodrome rocket launch site, and the condition of the complex is being assessed, Roscosmos reported.

"The launch site was inspected, as is done every time after a rocket launch. Damage to a number of launch pad elements was detected. Such damage may appear after launch, so an inspection like this is mandatory in international practice. The condition of the launch complex is currently being assessed," the statement said.

Roscosmos specified that "all the necessary spare parts are available for restoration, and the damage will be repaired in the near future.".