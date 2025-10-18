Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon to make closest approach to Earth on October 21

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) will pass at its minimum distance from Earth - around 89 mln km - on October 21, according to the Solar Astronomy Laboratories of the Space Research Institute and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The object is of particular interest to astrophotographers, especially professionals: through high-precision instruments, it appears as an "exceptionally beautiful" target.