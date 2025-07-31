Sun ejects two giant prominences

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Two giant prominences in a row, each measuring about one million km, were ejected by the Sun on July 31, said the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics, the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"According to the data we received, today, on the last day of July, two giant prominences in a row were thrown into space from the northeastern edge of the Sun, the size of which at the end of the observation was about one million km," the report says.

The time gap between the emissions was about an hour. According to the scientists, the size and location of the prominences were very similar.

"Since both events were observed at the edge of the Sun, they have almost no chance of reaching Earth," the report says.