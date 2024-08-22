Soyuz commander reveals number of experiments planned during ISS Expedition 72

ZVEZDNY GORODOK, /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will conduct 42 scientific experiments, including three new ones, during their mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the Soyuz MS-26 crew’s commander told reporters.

"We will conduct 42 experiments, including three new ones. The rest were started earlier, we will continue them. They are medical experiments, medical and biological experiments, experiments on remote sensing of the Earth and some others," Alexey Ovchinin said at a press conference at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (part of Roscosmos).

The launch of the Soyuz MS-26 manned transport spacecraft, which will bring the Soyuz MS-26 crew to the station, is scheduled for September 11. The expedition will include cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, as well as NASA astronaut Donald Pettit. The crew is scheduled to return to Earth on April 1, 2025.