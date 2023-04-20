Russian cosmonauts to embark on next spacewalk on April 26 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are set to conduct their next spacewalk on April 26, Roscosmos announced on Thursday.

"The next spacewalk is scheduled for April 26," Roscosmos said on its Telegram channel.

TASS special reporter in space, Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin reported earlier on Thursday that the Russian crew aboard the space station had accomplished all the objectives of the previous spacewalk on April 19 in full.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin conducted their first spacewalk this year on April 19. Their extravehicular activity lasted seven hours and 54 minutes. This was the fourth spacewalk for Prokopyev in his space career and the second for Petelin.

During their spacewalk, the Russian cosmonauts transferred a thermal control radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka (Science) multi-purpose research lab. The thermal regulator was transferred to the Nauka laboratory module with the help of the ERA robotic arm handled by cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev from the board of the orbital station. Prokopyev and Petelin who stayed outside the ISS preliminarily prepared the thermal regulator for its transfer and then connected it to the module.

The Russian cosmonauts conducted their first spacewalk this year to further equip the Nauka research module.